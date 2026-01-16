Georgia Man Arrested After Yelling Racial Slurs at Security Guard in Viral Video

A man in Georgia has been arrested after he went on a racist tirade against a security guard in an Atlanta suburb ... with video of the tense interaction going viral online.

Robert John Burke has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with the incident that occurred outside the Social Security Administration office in Gwinnett County Wednesday. Burke had his mug shot taken ... and he looks none too happy to be in lockup -- giving the camera a death stare.

If you haven't seen the video yet, fair warning -- it's upsetting. It's unclear what sets the man in the clip off, but he's screaming at a security guard ... calling him the n-word multiple times and seemingly squaring up to throw a punch.

Ultimately, the coward walks away ... throwing a series of slurs over his shoulder as he retreats. This altercation reportedly went down outside the Social Security Administration office in Norcross.

According to cops ... Burke wasn’t at the scene when they arrived, so an arrest warrant was issued. But, he caused another disturbance on Thursday at a Courtyard Marriott hotel, where he was staying as a guest ... and he got a police escort outta there straight into the clink.

Gwinnett County police tell TMZ ... a front desk employee called and told police Burke was being hostile and asked for him to be removed and criminally trespassed. Police report he was being "aggressive, yelling at the employees, and he was also talking to himself."

When officers arrived at his room, he initially refused to leave, but eventually complied. Robert told police he suffers from schizophrenia, paranoia, and mental health disabilities.

Burke has since been released on $1,000 bond.