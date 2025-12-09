Ex-Cinnabon Worker Claims Black Woman Painted Her Face to Switch Races in New Video

Play video content

We've got new video of the Cinnabon employee's foul-mouthed racist rant against a Black woman ... claiming at one point she switched races by painting her face from white to Black.

The stunning clip shot by a witness last Friday at a Cinnabon inside a mall in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, opens with the worker screaming at the Black woman, who is with a Black man getting food at the kiosk.

The Cinnabon worker -- a young white woman -- claims the Black woman painted her face and pretended to be "5 different people" with a bandana tied around her "f***ing head!"

The employee then accuses the Black woman of harassing her by previously confronting her with a "white bitch" and now coming back as a "black bitch."

Interestingly, the employee knows full well she's being recorded ... but that doesn't stop her from hurling the N-word near the end of the video.

Sunday, we published the original video that was circulating online, which showed the altercation from a different angle -- directly from the Black woman herself -- with the Cinnabon worker proudly proclaiming she's racist.