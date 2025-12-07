Cinnabon Employee Uses N-Word in Viral Video, Company Confirms She Was Fired

Play video content TikTok/@dailypaypis

A Cinnabon employee has been fired after she used vitriolic hate speech against a pair of customers ... with the whole incident caught on video.

The confrontation went down at a store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin ... and the video picks up when one of the customers asks the worker if "sexualizing her body makes her a better person."

The worker asks the couple if they're recording her ... and, when told yes, she asks if the recorder wants to be doused with water.

She later uses the n-word multiple times at the couple while also proclaiming herself a racist -- speaking directly to the camera and saying she doesn't care if the whole world knows it.

The employee then flips off the camera ... calling the two customers "disrespectful" and telling them to "suck it" while making a NSFW gesture.

Cinnabon took to social media to address the video ... writing, "The former employee was immediately terminated by the franchise owner. Their actions do not reflect our values or the welcoming experience every guest deserves."

It appears the couple's cousin -- a woman named Sabrina Osman -- posted a GoFundMe page to help pay for legal fees ... and, she explains more of the context of the situation.

Osman claims the confrontation began when her cousin ordered a caramel pecan cinnamon roll ... and, she says the worker didn't put enough caramel on it.

When they asked for more, the cousin claims this employee said, "You could see me squeezing it through that witch-craft bandana you're wearing on top of your head" ... allegedly referring to her cousin's hijab.

To be clear, this is a second-hand account from a person who was not at the store on a GoFundMe meant to pay for $45k worth of legal fees ... it's unclear who the family plans to sue.