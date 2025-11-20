Viral Video Shows Man Sniffing Couch Cushion Where Girl Sat in Dance Studio

Disturbing behavior down in Florida ... a man in Miami walked into a dance studio and stuck his nose in the couch cushion where an underage girl had just been sitting ... it's all on video, and now cops are involved.

The creepy footage from inside a Miami dance studio picks up with a girl sitting on a couch near the front door ... she gets up to leave, and then a man enters, makes sure the coast is clear, and then buries his face in the cushion where she'd been sitting moments earlier.

NEW: Security camera at a Miami dance studio shows a man walk in and sniff the spot where an underage student had been sitting



The dance studio contacted the police, and an investigation is underway pic.twitter.com/hBnQDdPwNy — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) November 20, 2025 @unlimited_ls

Miami Springs PD Chief Matthew Castillo tells TMZ ... one of the owners of a local dance studio contacted cops that night to report the "disturbing" incident, which happened Tuesday night as business was winding down.

Castillo says cops watched the video and felt the man showed "strange" behavior ... and an investigation uncovered the man's identity. Castillo says police are working with prosecutors to determine if criminal charges are warranted here, and in the meantime, cops know where the man is.