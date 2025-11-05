Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Allegedly Groped by Man on Video

Play video content

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was groped by a man while greeting supporters — but she kept her cool and took care of the situation herself.

The creepy incident occurred Tuesday in Mexico City's downtown district, where Sheinbaum was meeting with some of her constituents on the street in broad daylight as the man -- or perv -- came up behind her.

A witness shot video of their ensuing interaction, which shows the man leaning in to kiss Sheinbaum while putting his hands on her waist.

With an awkward smile, Sheinbaum spins around to him and pushes his hand away, but she tells him not to worry. Then she turns back around and starts talking with her non-frisky fans, and everything returns to normal.

The Associated Press reported the man appeared to be inebriated. As for Sheinbaum's security team, the AP said they were nowhere to be seen in the clip that went viral on social media.