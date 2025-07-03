Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Arrested By ICE Over Warrant, Alleged Cartel Connections

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., days after sharing the ring with Jake Paul, is locked in a jail cell ... after ICE agents arrested the former champ over a warrant in Mexico for alleged weapons trafficking and connections to a cartel.

Officials from the Department of Homeland Security tell TMZ Sports that 39-year-old Chavez Jr., the son of boxing legend Julio Ceasar Chavez Sr., was detained Thursday in Studio City over an active warrant out of our neighbors to the south.

The warrant, according to the U.S. gov, stems from Chavez's alleged involvement in organized crime and trafficking firearms, ammunition, and explosives.

Chavez Jr. is currently being processed ... and DHS says he will be promptly returned to Mexico.

"This Sinaloa Cartel affiliate with an active arrest warrant for trafficking guns, ammunition, and explosives was arrested by ICE. It is shocking the previous administration flagged this criminal illegal alien as a public safety threat, but chose to not prioritize his removal and let him leave and COME BACK into our country,” Homeland Security official Tricia McLaughlin said of the arrest.

“Under President Trump, no one is above the law—including world-famous athletes. Our message to any cartel affiliates in the U.S. is clear: We will find you and you will face consequences. The days of unchecked cartel violence are over.”

In addition to his legal issues in Mexico, DHS points out Chavez Jr. has a criminal record in America going back to 2012, when they say he was busted for driving drunk and without a license.

In January 2024, JCC Jr. was arrested and charged for illegal possession of an assault weapon.

Chavez Jr. has been in the squared circle with some of the best athletes in the world, including Canelo Alvarez. He also fought Paul Saturday night.