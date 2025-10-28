Pete Hegseth, Department of War Blow Up Foursome of Boats On Camera
Department of War Hegseth Drops Video Blowing Up Foursome of Boats
The Department of War is so insatiable for bombing vessels, they're now taking on four at a time ... and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth shared a video of the deadly foursome.
Hegseth posted the clip Tuesday morning ... explaining in the caption the strikes were carried out against four vessels operated by "Designated Terrorist Organizations" allegedly trafficking narcotics in the Pacific.
In the first clip, you can see what appears to be people moving about in two boats side-by-side when -- without warning -- they explode into a massive fireball. In subsequent clips, boats move at high speed across the water before becoming engulfed in fire from the bombings.
Hegseth wrote, "A total of 14 narco-terrorists were killed during the three strikes, with one survivor. All strikes were in international waters with no U.S. forces harmed."
As for the one survivor, Hegseth said Mexican authorities are coordinating a rescue.
Hegseth has been on a rampage with this type of video sharing this month. He previously released footage of a strike which killed multiple alleged members of the Ejército de Liberación Nacional -- a far-left guerrilla movement considered a DTO by the U.S. Later, on October 22, he posted the destruction of another boat allegedly carrying "narco-terrorists" ... in that strike, 2 people were said to have died.
Some U.S. politicians and public observers have pushed back on the legality of the strikes, and questioned the evidence against the targets. As with each action so far, Hegseth made it clear the military action was done with the knowledge and support of President Donald Trump.