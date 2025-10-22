U.S. Military Blows Up Another Boat on Camera, 2 Alleged Traffickers Killed

Play video content

The Department of War has ordered the destruction of another boat allegedly carrying "narco-terrorists" ... and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth released video of the fatal strike on social media.

Hegseth posted the clip Wednesday morning ... explaining in the caption the strike went down Tuesday, and was carried out on a boat operated by a member of a "Designated Terrorist Organization" -- though he doesn't specify which one -- cutting through the water in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

The video shows the boat moving at a high speed ... before it's stopped abruptly by a barrage of missiles. A massive fireball engulfs the ship and burns atop the water before the 23-second clip ends.

Hegseth says the vessel was a known drug-smuggling boat that U.S. intelligence officers learned about ... and he says it was "transiting along a known narco-trafficking transit route, and carrying narcotics."

Two alleged "narco-terrorists" were aboard the boat at the time of the strike, Hegseth claims ... and, they are now both dead. No U.S. military personnel were harmed in the attack.

Play video content

This is the second time this week Hegseth has shared video of these attacks ... releasing footage on Sunday of a strike carried out last week which killed multiple alleged members of the Ejército de Liberación Nacional -- a far-left guerrilla movement considered a DTO by the U.S.

At least eight boats have now been blown up over the past couple of months -- and at least 34 people have been killed in those strikes, according to the Defense Department -- rebranded by the Trump Administration as the Department of War.