Department of War Destroys Another Alleged Terrorist Ship, on Video

The United States military blew up another boat off the coast of Florida ... and the vicious strike was captured on video which the Secretary of War shared to social media.

SecWar Pete Hegseth put the clip on X Sunday morning ... explaining the U.S. took down a ship allegedly associated with Ejército de Liberación Nacional -- a far-left guerrilla movement designated a terrorist org. in the United States.

The video is taken from above the ship on Friday when the strike took place. The vessel is carving through the ocean quickly before the aircraft fires at it -- completely decimating the target.

The clip ends by jumping from black and white to a color image ... which captures details of the flames engulfing the ship.

In his social media post, Secretary Hegseth points out this is a terror organization just like Al Qaeda ... and, terrorists working for ELN will be treated the exact same way as terrorists in that organization.

Hegseth writes, "There were three male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel during the strike—which was conducted in international waters. All three terrorists were killed and no U.S. forces were harmed in this strike."

The Trump administration has blown up at least seven ships in this region over the past few months, killing 30 people and sparking outrage in corners of the country ... with some asking for more proof of illicit activity to prove the strikes were warranted.