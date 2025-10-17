Pentagon Calls New Netflix Show About Closeted Gay Marine 'Woke Garbage'

The Pentagon's pissed off at a new LGBTQ-focused military series ... claiming it goes completely against the "warrior ethos" -- and, they're bashing Netflix for it.

Here's the deal ... the show "Boots" -- the story of a gay Marine recruit, forced to hid his sexuality in order to serve in the 1990s due to the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy in the military -- debuted on the streamer just last week, and it's pulling huge streaming numbers.

The show's still sitting atop the chart for the company ... outperforming Ryan Murphy's new season of the anthology series "Monster" and the documentary about Victoria Beckham.

However, it sounds like Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and his team at the Pentagon won't be tuning in ... 'cause Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson went scorched earth on the show and the streamer in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

Wilson said the Secretary Hegseth and President Donald Trump are "getting back to restoring the warrior ethos. Our standards across the board are elite, uniform, and sex neutral because the weight of a rucksack or a human being doesn't care if you're a man, a woman, gay, or straight."

He added officials won't change their standards to satisfy anyone or any corporation ... especially not Netflix which "feeds woke garbage to their audience and children."

This mirrors comments Hegseth made when rolling out new strict personnel standards last week ... claiming everyone must reach "male-level" fitness standards because "If not, they’re not standards. They’re just suggestions. Suggestions that get our sons and daughters killed."

BTW, we've heard all this "warrior ethos" BS before ... our own Harvey Levin called Hegseth's invocation of it when the Pentagon renamed the United States Naval Ship Harvey Milk back in June homophobic -- and, he postulated there may be a ban on gays in the military next.

Also worth noting, "Boots" is adapted from the memoir "The Pink Marine" by Greg Cope White -- who clearly had more than enough "warrior ethos" to serve six years in the military.