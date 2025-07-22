Every Woman's Worst Nightmare Caught on Camera, See the Scary Video

Play video content Facebook/@EnBocaDeTodos18J

Every woman's worst nightmare is all rolled up into this one terrifying video ... which shows a prowler peering at a naked woman sleeping in bed next to her snoozing husband.

And if that's not scary enough ... the intruder can even be seen using a flashlight to examine the woman's body inside the Costa del Sol house in southern Spain.

Check out the creepy surveillance footage taken from inside the home ... the masked suspect stands at the base of the bed with the woman on one side and her husband on the other.

The burglar then bends over to inspect the woman's figure with his flashlight. What's frightening is that she and her partner have no clue the stranger is right there because they're asleep, leaving them completely vulnerable.

Luckily for them, the perp didn't get violent ... he just reportedly stole 300 euros from the homeowners, identified as Pilar and Alex, before exiting their house after 32 minutes.

Alex and Pilar told local media they noticed their money was stolen and reviewed their surveillance footage, capturing the shocking crime on video.

Pilar called the suspect a "sick predator" because he slinked inside the bedroom she shares with her husband eight times to look at her private parts during the burglary.

According to media reports, the couple's 18-year-old son was also home at the time of the June 2 break-in, but he was not harmed.

It took a while ... but family and friends reportedly persuaded Pilar to turn over the lurid surveillance footage to the police.