Woman's Remains Found in Sleeping Bag in NYC, Suspect Arrested

Grim news outta New York City -- a woman's body was found in a sleeping bag left on a sidewalk for trash pickup.

Authorities are sharing new information about the human remains found in a sleeping bag that had been left on a Manhattan sidewalk for trash pickup a few days ago.



They say the body found in a sleeping bag, which was also bagged, on East 27th Street, is that of a 31-year-old… pic.twitter.com/7Rjh7RFQAK — Crime In NYC (@CrimeInNYC) July 8, 2024 @CrimeInNYC

Authorities found the decomposing body wrapped in a plastic bag inside the sleeping bag, which was tied to a dolly cart -- this after they responded to reports Friday of a suspicious package with a foul smell outside a building on East 27th Street.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Yazmeen Williams, and cops have ruled her death a homicide ... revealing she was shot in the head.

A man in his 50s named Chad Irish was arrested in connection with the incident. He was brought in for questioning Monday regarding Yazmeen's death ... and is facing charges of concealment of a human corpse, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing.

At this point, he hasn't been charged with any homicide-related charges in connection with the death.

People in the neighborhood already seem convinced Irish is guilty. For some reason, he was on a stretcher as police escorted him from the precinct to an ambulance ... and officers and paramedics struggled to hold back angry crowds.

