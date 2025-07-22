Teddi Mellencamp’s L.A. Home Targeted in Attempted Burglary

Teddi Mellencamp is dealing with some trouble at home ... because there was an attempted burglary at her Los Angeles pad.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... two people attempted to enter the premises of the Encino home belonging to Teddi and her husband Edwin Arroyave on Monday night.

The home's security system immediately alerted those inside the residence that people were trying to infiltrate the property.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... cops received a call for a burglary and immediately responded to the scene. When they arrived, the suspects had already fled from the property.

What makes it all the more eerie ... we're told the suspects involved had just burglarized Teddi's neighbors and before trying to get into her place.

TMZ broke the story ... Teddi filed for divorce from Edwin back in 2024 after 13 years of marriage -- they share 4 kids together, and she was seeking spousal support from Edwin, while asking the court to block the ability to award Edwin spousal support. They have not yet finalized their divorce.