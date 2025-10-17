Terrifying Doorbell Video Shows Halloween Masked Trio Torment Family

Play video content Shayla Whiteside via Storyful

A real life horror movie played out on a Virginia family's doorstep ... captured in harrowing doorbell footage showing three people in creepy costumes threatening to kill them -- and even allegedly trying to break into their home.

The chilling video -- taken Tuesday night in Alexandria, Virginia -- shows the trio taunting the homeowners to open up and pounding on the door.

Police say the masked suspects threatened bodily harm to the family ... saying they'd kill them -- and demanding to come out or they would come in.

The victim -- a woman named Shayla -- was home with her mother, younger brother, and their family dog when it all went down.

Shayla told WUSA she thought it was initially a Halloween prank, even responding "Happy Halloween" to the masked trio ... but they didn't back off -- even after she warned them cops were on the way.

She told the outlet ... "It's not even a joke gone wrong ... They tried to enter into the home. My heart dropped when they said they were gonna take a chair and break down the door."