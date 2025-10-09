TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You don’t need to be a scream queen to turn heads this Halloween! Get decked out in something a little sultry (and not scary) in these pop culture inspired costumes. You'll look frightfully good…whether you're channeling your inner pop star or street fighter!

All men will bow before you in this Street Fighter Chun-Li Costume!

Channel your inner warrior with this fierce three piece set that includes Chun-Li’s signature blue and gold qipao as well as her iconic accessories: her hair bun covers and her spiked wrist bands. Take to the streets to fight for justice on your own…or find friends to join in with other costumes from the franchise!

You’ll be looking just peachy in this video game inspired Pink Princess Costume.

Whether you’re racing down Rainbow Road or across Coconut Mall, there will be no stopping you this Halloween as the head of all of Mushroom Kingdom ... even if a red shell comes your way. Who really needs Mario and Luigi to save the day anyway?

Talk to me, Goose! Fly high in this sexy Top Gun Flight Dress Costume.

While it may not be exactly what pilots are wearing in the cockpit, you’ll still certainly turn heads in this flirty mini dress. It comes equipped with patches inspired by the movie, including interchangeable Maverick and Goose name badges.

You may not have made it to Germany this October but who says you can’t still celebrate Oktoberfest? Raise a stein on Halloween in this Gretchen Oktoberfest Dirndl Costume.

It includes everything you need for a traditional Oktoberfest outfit, including an off-the-shoulder peasant blouse, corset with ribbon lace, attached apron and flirty skirt…all in one piece for easy wear. Plus, you can’t forget the matching socks with ribbon details!

I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want…It’s this Spice Girls-inspired British Flag Pop Star Costume.

Channel your inner Ginger Spice in this totally ’90s form-fitting Union Jack dress. Really ramp up your look by finishing it off with white gogo boots and accessorizing with your own mic. Now you just need to find Posh Spice and the rest of the group!

All eyes will be on you in the center of the ring in this Ravishing Ringmaster Costume. You’ll call the shots in this sexy look which includes a gold trimmed garter teddy bodysuit and an attached velvet tail coat as well as a top hat. Whether you’re a one man circus or have gathered a group of clowns, lions and acrobats, you’ll certainly steal the show this Halloween.

