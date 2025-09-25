Sexy Fairy Tale Inspired Costumes for Halloween 2025

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Forget scary and spooky this Halloween! From glass slippers to wicked queens ... princesses and villains are about to take center stage.

Whether you're channeling fairy tale classics like Cinderella and Snow White, or your more villainous side, these costumes will have you ruling the night like it's your own enchanted kingdom. And the best part? They're all just a click away on Amazon -- so you can live out your full-on fairy tale fantasy without spending a royal fortune.

Your wish has been granted with this sexy Arabian Princess costume .

You'll be transported to a whole new world while wearing this set featuring an off-the-shoulder crop top with gold appliqué detailing and matching split leg harem pants. Find your prince and you're set for a dazzling Halloween night ... flying magic carpet not included.

Headed to a Halloween ball? Break out the glass slippers and don this stunning Cinderella costume .

Whether you've found your Prince Charming or not, you're sure to sparkle in this classic costume which includes a floor-length satin ball gown, choker, and matching headband. Just make sure you're home before the stroke of midnight!

Feeling witchy? Being bad has never looked so good as it does in this Sultry Sea Witch costume .

This costumes includes an off-the-should velvet dress that will hug your curves paired with a shimmering tentacle skirt and crown headband. It's sure to stand out in a sea of other costumes.

Magic mirror on the wall, who is the fairest one of all? You, in this Snow White costume , of course.

You can't go wrong with a classic fairytale like Snow White ... and this costume has all you need to get into character. The kit includes her signature red headband as well as a flirty satin mini dress with corset ribbon accents that’ll have you looking snatched. Don't go bobbing for poison apples!

You’ll be the belle of the ball in this sexy Storybook Bombshell costume .

This bold three-piece set includes a yellow mini ballgown with rose flower appliqué detailing as well as attached garters and a matching headband. You're sure to stand out ... and maybe even befriend a prince-turned-beast. So be our guest, pick up this costume for a night you'll never forget.

Fall down the rabbit hole in this sweet Alice in Wonderland costume .

You'll be ready for a tea party in Alice's signature blue frock and apron ... obviously paired with her oversized hair bow. The dress features special detailing, like its tulle skirt and bow detailing, including one on the apron and another to tie it all together in the back.

We're all mad here! Complete your Alice in Wonderland crew with this Mad Hatter costume .

Host the maddest tea party around in this patterned mini dress paired with a velvet high-low jacket. Cinch it all together at the waist with an ornate buckle belt ... and then accessorize with the included bow tie and oversized hat.