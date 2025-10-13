Ed Gein's Hometown Doesn't Want to Be Known for His Grisly Murders

Netflix's "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" has put Plainfield, Wisconsin on the map ... but not in the way the town was hoping for.

The latest season of the popular anthology series follows the life of Gein -- nicknamed "The Butcher of Plainfield" -- and the crimes he committed around his hometown.

The small town's Clerk Treasurer, Emily Schaut, tells TMZ ... "Just like so many places, Plainfield has dark moments in its history. We acknowledge this, and we have worked diligently to become more than a single story."

Gein confessed to killing 2 women in the 1950s. Authorities also discovered he exhumed corpses from local graveyards, creating keepsakes from their bones and skin. He was later found guilty of murder and sentenced to Central State Hospital for the Criminally Insane.

Schaut has a warning for anyone willing to overstep bounds to gawk at landmarks from the grisly incidents ... "For those interested in visiting Plainfield, please respect the private property laws associated with the Ed Gein case, as trespassing is enforced."

Schaut says they don't anticipate any significant problems, but "law enforcement is equipped to handle any public safety issues that may arise."

And for those visitors who are "drawn to the shadows" of Plainfield's past, Schaut says the town would -- understandably -- prefer them to "discover the full picture of our community throughout the year."

They even have alternative Halloween activities for tourists attracted by the macabre.

"We encourage you to bring your families and enjoy a different side of Plainfield at our Haunts and Harvest event on October 18th, 2025," Schaut says.

Schaut continues ... "Our town's identity is rooted in our resilience, not our darkest day. We hope you will join us in celebrating the vibrant community we are today."