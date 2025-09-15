Charlie Hunnam Slays as Serial Killer in 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story' Trailer

Charlie Hunnam is killing it as notorious serial killer Ed Gein for the third installment of Netflix's "Monster" anthology ... and it looks like Ryan Murphy hit another home run.

Ya gotta see the trailer for "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" ... it just dropped today and Charlie is slaying as the infamous murderer.

Ed inspired a bunch of Hollywood horror flicks ... "Psycho," "The Silence of the Lambs" and "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" just to name a few ... and Charlie's really bringing his creepy side to life.

Charlie's playing a guy who infamously mutilated his victims and fashioned their skin into masks, gloves and furniture. Gein even made bowls out of skulls -- and his crimes were so disturbing the media slapped him with nicknames like "The Plainfield Butcher" and "The Plainfield Ghoul."

The trailer shows some of Ed's horrific crimes and it ends with Charlie looking into the camera and declaring, "You're the one who can't look away."

"Monster: The Ed Gein Story" drops Oct. 3 on Netflix and the streaming giant says Charlie did a ton of research on Ed to play the part, and lost 30 pounds to appear like the malnourished and lithe serial killer.