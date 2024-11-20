Charlie Hunnam Transforms Into Serial Killer Ed Gein on 'Monsters' S3 Set

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Charlie Hunnam Killer Transformation Into Ed Gein!!! 'Monsters' S3 Underway

charlie hunnam vicky kreips
Backgrid

Charlie Hunnam’s officially gotten the full Ryan Murphy treatment -- he was spotted on set for the first time filming as serial killer Ed Gein for the third installment of Netflix’s "Monster" anthology.

Peep the pics from Tuesday -- Charlie’s transformation into Ed was spot-on in a red plaid jacket over a brown plaid shirt, perfectly channeling the 1950s, when the notorious murderer went on his killing spree in Wisconsin.

charlie hunnam vicky kreips
Backgrid

Ed infamously mutilated his victims, fashioning skin into masks, gloves and furniture, and making bowls out of skulls -- his crimes were so disturbing the press slapped him with nicknames like "The Plainfield Butcher" and "The Plainfield Ghoul."

ed gein
Shutterstock

But from the looks of it, Charlie wasn't filming any of those dark scenes on set just yet -- things looked relatively light alongside his co-star Vicky Krieps.

Getty

Murphy unveiled the third season's plot back in September during the promo event for the smash-hit "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," which followed the massive success of "DAHMER: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."

MISSED OUT ON CASH
MISSED OUT ON CASH
TMZ.com

If the trend keeps going, Charlie’s about to get his bag -- which seems to be a long time coming, especially since he told us over the summer he’d be a lot richer if he hadn’t passed on 'Fifty Shades.'

