Charlie Hunnam Transforms Into Serial Killer Ed Gein on 'Monsters' S3 Set

Charlie Hunnam’s officially gotten the full Ryan Murphy treatment -- he was spotted on set for the first time filming as serial killer Ed Gein for the third installment of Netflix’s "Monster" anthology.

Peep the pics from Tuesday -- Charlie’s transformation into Ed was spot-on in a red plaid jacket over a brown plaid shirt, perfectly channeling the 1950s, when the notorious murderer went on his killing spree in Wisconsin.

Ed infamously mutilated his victims, fashioning skin into masks, gloves and furniture, and making bowls out of skulls -- his crimes were so disturbing the press slapped him with nicknames like "The Plainfield Butcher" and "The Plainfield Ghoul."

But from the looks of it, Charlie wasn't filming any of those dark scenes on set just yet -- things looked relatively light alongside his co-star Vicky Krieps.

Murphy unveiled the third season's plot back in September during the promo event for the smash-hit "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," which followed the massive success of "DAHMER: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."

