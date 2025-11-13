'New Rory & MAL' Podcast's Rory Apologizes for Racist, Beyonce-Dissing Posts

Rory Farrell of 'Rory & MAL' podcast fame is doing damage control after dozens of racist and hateful tweets resurfaced on the web ... including one that completely devalued Beyoncé's entire existence!!!

S/o to the black men on spaces who treated Rory and Mal. Mal reply to Rory racist tweets was "who kids won't eat tonight bc of his tweets?" Raqi said the tweets were wrong but insisted Rory was her friend still😂 pic.twitter.com/69m3arz5Zm — damngina (@itstime4u2b) November 13, 2025 @itstime4u2b

On Wednesday evening, Rory and his podcast cohosts Mal and Demaris hopped on X Spaces -- only to receive a tongue-lashing from several African-American journalists and hip hop fans upset with commentary he reposted several years ago on X, such as "Every black woman has either, wanted to, thought about, or actually f***ed a white guy #whitepeoplefacts" and "I've never saw a good looking black woman."

Commenters also caught him deleting some of the posts -- which date back over a decade -- in real time as the public town hall meeting heated up.

The most eye-popping of them all was when Rory personally labeled Beyoncé as a "hoodrat" while sh*tting on her and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy's name!!!

Rory said

“Those fake tweets”



Then

“I was probably joking”



Then

“Twitter use to be private”



Then

“My black gf tweeted that from my phone”



Then

“I apologize” — Whooping feet (@WhoopingFeet) November 13, 2025 @WhoopingFeet

Rory first met the group with sarcasm, standing on the position that he was a legit part of the hip hop culture ... but the angry X Spaces participants pointed out he owed the people -- and his Black college fraternity, Kappa Phi Kappa -- a healthy apology.

The podcaster eventually apologized but stood his ground that the social media mob was adding extra sensationalism to the situation.

Play video content TMZ.com

The last time we spoke to him, Rory was knocking Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Grammy nominations ... things that make you go "hmmm!!!"