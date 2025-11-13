Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'New Rory & MAL' Podcast's Rory Apologizes for Racist, Beyonce-Dissing Posts

Rory Farrell Of 'Rory & MAL' Sorry For Racist, Anti-Black Posts ... Called Beyoncé a 'Hoodrat' 🐀🗑️

By TMZ Staff
Published
Rory-Farrell-beyonce-tmz-getty-1
TMZ/Getty Composite

Rory Farrell of 'Rory & MAL' podcast fame is doing damage control after dozens of racist and hateful tweets resurfaced on the web ... including one that completely devalued Beyoncé's entire existence!!!

On Wednesday evening, Rory and his podcast cohosts Mal and Demaris hopped on X Spaces -- only to receive a tongue-lashing from several African-American journalists and hip hop fans upset with commentary he reposted several years ago on X, such as "Every black woman has either, wanted to, thought about, or actually f***ed a white guy #whitepeoplefacts" and "I've never saw a good looking black woman."

Commenters also caught him deleting some of the posts -- which date back over a decade -- in real time as the public town hall meeting heated up.

rory tweets x sub
X / @thisisrory

The most eye-popping of them all was when Rory personally labeled Beyoncé as a "hoodrat" while sh*tting on her and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy's name!!!

Rory first met the group with sarcasm, standing on the position that he was a legit part of the hip hop culture ... but the angry X Spaces participants pointed out he owed the people -- and his Black college fraternity, Kappa Phi Kappa -- a healthy apology.

The podcaster eventually apologized but stood his ground that the social media mob was adding extra sensationalism to the situation.

111224_rory_farrell_kal_v2
No To 'Not Like Us'
TMZ.com

The last time we spoke to him, Rory was knocking Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Grammy nominations ... things that make you go "hmmm!!!"

This week has been a time of reckoning online ... Kayla Nicole is going through the same thing as Rory!!!

