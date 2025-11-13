Kayla Nicole Apologizes for 'Hurtful Tweets,' Deletes X Account

Kayla Nicole is apologizing for "hurtful tweets" she posted on social media back in the day ... and she says she's "ashamed that I ever thought or spoke that way."

In an apology posted Thursday on her Instagram Story, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend says her posts were "ignorant, hurtful and completely wrong."

Kayla says it's been "incredibly difficult" seeing her old posts resurface ... in part because she says "the woman I am today would never use those words or express those kinds of views."

She adds ... "Over the years, I've seen firsthand how cruel and harmful online hate can be, and I would never want to add to that world of pain in any form."

Play video content The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole

Kayla's controversial tweets were mostly homophobic and racist ... and they resurfaced after folks interpreted her Halloween costume as a shot at Travis and his fiancée, Taylor Swift. Kayla denied she was taking a dig at the couple.

Amid the mean tweet backlash, Kayla deleted her X account ... explaining in her apology, "I refuse to keep that energy alive or contribute to a cycle of hate."