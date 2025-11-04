Rep. Lauren Boebert Slammed for 'Racist' Halloween Costume

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is getting shredded online after she and her boyfriend, Kyle Pearcy, dressed up in what many are calling racist Halloween costumes for a party in Loveland, Colorado Friday night.

Check out the pic -- the ultra-conservative politician put on a traditional Mexican dress and a sombrero, and tried to crack a joke on the chalkboard she was toting around. It reads ... "Mexican Word of the day: JUICY. Tell me if Juicy Ice coming" ... a questionable play on the Spanish-accented pronunciation of "you see."

And, completing the costume was her real-estate-broker beau, standing right next to her, proudly dressed up as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

An eyewitness tells TMZ Kyle was walking around by Lauren's side all night "like a puppy" ... and called the couple's costume "disgusting."

As you can see, people online are also waving red flags ... slamming the costume as prejudiced and totally offensive.

TMZ reached out to Lauren's camp for comment ... so far, no word back. But, judging by the smile on her face ... we have a feeling she's totally standing behind her costume.