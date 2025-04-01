Lauren Boebert Confuses Oliver Stone For Roger Stone at JFK Assassination Hearing

Play video content

Here's an embarrassing history lesson for Rep. Lauren Boebert ... as she tries to grill director Oliver Stone about something President Trump's ally Roger Stone actually did!

The Congresswoman from Colorado made the mix-up Tuesday during a congressional hearing about President John F. Kennedy's assassination -- confusing Oliver's Oscar winning film "JFK" with Roger's theory on the killing.

Check out the clip ... Lauren asks Oliver about a book he wrote accusing Lyndon B. Johnson of being involved in JFK's assassination.

Problem is ... Oliver wrote no such book. He directed the conspiracy-based movie, of course, but Roger is the one who authored the New York Times bestseller, "The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ," which Lauren is referencing.

Oliver seems confused at first before nicely answering the question ... explaining how his movie amplifies conspiracy theories around LBJ's alleged involvement in a cover-up after the assassination.

The director was on Capitol Hill as part of his call for Congress to reopen the investigation into the JFK assassination ... this after the feds finally released a mountain of JFK assassination files.

Lauren's ultimately corrected by journalist Jefferson Morley ... and she apologizes for misinterpreting.