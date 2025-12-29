Cinnabon Employee Tells Cop Why She Used N-Word, Police Body Cam Video Shows

Play video content Ashwaubenon Dept. of Public Safety

A Cinnabon employee in Wisconsin was fired after using hate speech against customers ... and now we have the police body cam footage of her attempting to explain her actions to an officer.

Watch the video ... As the officer approaches, he says matter-of-factly, "Bet you know why I'm here ..."

Play video content Ashwaubenon Dept. of Public Safety

When she acts aloof, the officer explained it was because of the video he had just seen of her getting belligerent with two customers.

She gives her side of the story, claiming ... "They came here and harassed me. I have PTSD. They knew exactly that I was ill. This is not the first time." But when pressed on what they did to her, she says, "I don't know. They started threatening me. I don't know. I have no idea."

What's even more bizarre ... when asked how they threatened her, she claimed she also didn't know. Then, the officer -- just as confused as all of us -- pleads with her to cooperate so he doesn't have to arrest her for disorderly conduct.

Play video content Ashwaubenon Dept. of Public Safety

While she gives him her name and information, she gets testy with the officer, again, and accuses him of being sent there by someone the officer has clearly never heard of.

Check out the second video ... the couple in question details the interaction from their point of view after the cop's back and forth with the employee.

As you may recall ... the employee was recorded using the n-word multiple times at the couple while also proudly proclaiming herself a racist -- speaking directly to the camera and saying she doesn't care if the whole world knows it, and making lewd gestures. No surprise -- she was subsequently fired.

Check out the audio of the man calling police to report the situation.