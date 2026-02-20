Jaylen Brown Mulling Lawsuit After 'Half-Ass' Apology From Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills issued a public apology to Jaylen Brown after shutting down his All-Star event last week over "inaccurate information," ... but the Celtics star isn't accepting it, and is considering legal action.

The city released a statement addressing the incident on Thursday, days after not allowing Brown's All-Star event at an 18,000-square-foot estate on Trousale Place, where he was hosting a guest panel on the future of the culture.

Police initially cited missing permits as the reason for shutting down the event, but an internal review determined the City's "prior public communication contained inaccurate information."

"The City's previous statement about the weekend event at the Trousdale home was inaccurate, and on behalf of the City, I would like to apologize to Jaylen Brown and the Jannard family," Nancy Hunt-Coffey, the B.H. City Manager said.

Brown responded on social media, acknowledging their "half ass apology" and stressing that the damage was already done ... telling ESPN's Andscape that he's considering a lawsuit against the BHPD.

"I'm not a legality type of pursuing guy, but you embarrassed my brand and my team," Brown said on Friday, "And I think that is unfair."

"And for you to continue to tell untruths in your apology statement, I feel offended by it. I will circle back with my team this weekend, and we will make a decision."

"It's hard to say that you were not being targeted."