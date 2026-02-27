Man Who Claims to Have World's Smallest Penis Happy to Accept Challengers

Play video content TMZ.com

Michael Phillips is convinced he has the world's smallest penis ... but anyone who wants to take the title for themselves is welcome to drop their pants and prove it.

The 38-year-old North Carolina man sat down with our own Charlie Neff for an interview ... and, he says -- based on his own research -- he thinks it's very likely he's working with the smallest equipment known to man.

That said, Michael -- who claims he's been medically diagnosed with a micropenis -- is willing to compare sizes with anyone who thinks they've got the smaller wiener.

Phillips says he doesn't think the Guinness Book of World Records gives out certificates for this kind of thing ... though he seemed interested in possibly being the first entry for the category.

Of course, Phillips knows people are curious about his size ... but don't expect to see him strip down on OnlyFans. He's convinced there's not a market for his micropenis, and he wouldn't want to bare it all for pennies.

Speaking of pennies, the diameter of a penny is .75 inches ... about twice the size of what Michael's allegedly working with. He likens his erect penis to his fingernail ... specifically his pinky nail.