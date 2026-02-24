Ray J and Comedian Mateen Stewart Bring the Laughs on the 'TMZ Comedy Crawl'

Play video content TMZ.com

The "TMZ Comedy Crawl" is officially back and rolling every Friday ... and for our epic return, we added a surprise twist!

This week, Ray J joined the crawl ... he’s been looking to break into comedy, so he hopped on board to learn the ropes from our seasoned comics as we hit the top comedy venues in town.

We also had another famous passenger aboard the bus ... Nilla Allin, the singer behind the viral hit “Booty Braids,” who joined the fun and rode along for the night.

Our first major stop ... the legendary Hollywood Improv, where guests received free drink tickets to enjoy a beverage of their choice. From there, we rolled over to the iconic Laugh Factory, where the group sat in the VIP balcony section to watch a live set from a world-famous comedian. Then, we wrapped the night at the world-renowned The Comedy Store with a final group cheers and celebration.

Comedian Mateen Stewart led the charge as the night’s headliner, guiding the group from stop to stop ... while also giving Ray J a few chances to grab the mic and test out his comedy chops.

And the energy? Unreal. Everywhere we went, people were freaking out at the sight of the TMZ bus, constantly asking what the Comedy Crawl is all about.

With the "TMZ Comedy Crawl," guests get drinks, shots, live comedy both on wheels and off, and -- to top it all off -- free tickets to future shows at The Comedy Store and The Laugh Factory.