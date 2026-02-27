Benny Blanco Defends Viral Filthy Feet, Bares His Sole on 'Kimmel'

Play video content ABC

Benny Blanco is well aware his feet have gone viral after a recent podcast taping showed his bare tootsies were absolutely filthy ... but he says he's really not the Peanuts' Pig-Pen.

The record producer dropped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday, along with Lil Dicky, to talk about their new "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast ... which is already a hit thanks to BB's filthy bare feet on the pilot episode.

Benny defended his dogs ... saying Dicky's floors were dirty, and that's the reason why his feet were so nasty. He then took off a boot and his sock to show Jimmy, and viewers, his feet are pretty clean.

Of course, it wasn't just haters coming at Benny ... others suggested he could make some decent dough if he posted snaps of his dirty feet and sold them on fetish websites ... something Kimmel also brought up.

