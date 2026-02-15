Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Dine at L.A. Hotspot Max and Helen's

Keep It Sunny-Side Up at Hot L.A. Breakfast Spot

Do even Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have to wait in line for L.A. hotspot Max and Helen's?

The couple were spotted at chef Nancy Silverton and TV producer Phil Rosenthal's insanely popular diner on Sunday, where the wait times are routinely said to be 4 to 5 hours long!

Selena was seen talking on her phone as she made her way in to the crowded eatery, wearing a casual black outfit, while Benny was snapped in a comfortable hoodie and corduroy pants.

Their cozy-core looks were a far cry from their glammed-up date night at the Golden Globe Awards last month.

Selena and Benny brought a special kind of elegance to the red carpet when they showed up in their old-Hollywood inspired fits.