Newlyweds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Decorate Christmas Tree

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are entering the 2025 holidays in newlywed bliss ... and just decorated their Christmas tree together for the first time!

Check out Sel's IG post from Thursday night -- she shared several clips of her and her better half hanging ornaments on their first tree as a married couple. The pair appear to be totally smitten and even go in for a sweet kiss at one point.

As you know, the couple tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California in September -- less than a year after announcing their engagement.

The musicians have each shared oodles of pics from their special day, and Selena gushed that their first few weeks as husband and wife were "a dream."

It's been a major year for the dynamic duo, as they also dropped a joint album titled "I Said I Love You First," which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.