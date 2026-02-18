Kevin Durant Shrugs Off Burner Account Allegations

Kevin Durant isn’t logging into this controversy -- at least not publicly.

The Houston Rockets star shut down questions Wednesday about viral allegations that he used a secret X account to rip teammates in a private group chat … but he didn’t deny it either!

“I know you got to ask these questions, but I’m not here to get into Twitter nonsense,” Durant said. “I’m just here to focus on the season, keep it pushing.”

Pressed on whether he addressed the chatter with teammates … KD made it clear there’s no drama in the locker room.

“My teammates know what it is," he said. "We’ve been locked in the whole season. Enjoyed our break. Had a great practice today, looking forward to the road trip.”

The accusations stem from screenshots tied to an X account called @GetHigher77 ... allegedly showing someone speaking from Durant’s perspective while trashing teammates Alperen Şengün and Jabari Smith Jr. -- even calling the Rockets a "s****y ass team."

There’s no verified proof the account belongs to Durant.

But here’s why fans were quick to believe it -- KD has burner history.

Back in 2017 -- while with the Golden State Warriors -- Durant famously admitted to using secret accounts to defend himself after leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder. He later owned it, joked about it … and leaned into the meme.

So when a mystery account pops up typing like KD? The internet connects dots fast.

With Houston sitting at 33-20 -- good for fourth in the Western Conference -- he’s signaling he’d rather talk playoffs than posts.