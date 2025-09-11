Harry Jowsey Committed to TV Marriage Plan, But Still Holds Flame for Sia

Play video content TMZ.com

Harry Jowsey is still hoping to work his way into Sia's "Elastic Heart" ... even though he's also "100 percent" committed to getting married on his new reality show.

We caught up with the Netflix personality at LAX airport on Wednesday, where Harry told us just how excited he is to find love on his upcoming show, titled "Let’s Marry Harry."

While Harry stayed tight-lipped on the specifics about the show -- claiming Netflix didn't trust him with the details due to his big mouth -- the "Too Hot to Handle" alum made it clear he's serious about tying the knot ... as he's ready to start a family with his wife, whoever that ends up being.

Still, Harry couldn't hide his love when asked about pop star Sia ... praising her as one of the most "incredible people" and revealing that they talk pretty frequently.

Remember, Sia and Harry were caught holding hands during a stroll in Los Angeles this summer ... with the duo looking pretty smitten with each other at the time.

Despite the PDA, Sia appeared to support Harry's new TV project, plugging the "Let's Marry Harry" announcement on her Instagram. She did declare her love for Harry in the post, however ... adding further confusion to this situationship.

And it seems like their connection is "unstoppable," because Harry couldn't help but gush about Sia at LAX ... confirming he'd happily marry the singer if she popped up as a contestant on the show.