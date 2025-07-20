Sia Holds Hands with Harry Jowsey While Leaving Restaurant

Sia and Harry Jowsey shocked a lot of fans Saturday ... 'cause they were spotted holding hands in L.A. -- and, now everyone wants to know if they're a couple.

The singer-songwriter and the reality TV star were spotted leaving the restaurant Ca Del Sole ... all smiles while they made their way through the parking lot.

Check out the pics ... they look totally into one another here -- and might even be doing a little big of flirting. We've reached out to their reps to hear exactly what's going on with them.

We broke the story ... Sia filed for divorce from her second husband, Daniel Bernard, back in March after a little more than two years of marriage.

The two share a daughter -- Somersault Wonder Bernard -- and Sia asked for legal and physical custody of the kid.