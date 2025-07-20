Josh Lucas Marries Brianna Ruffalo in the Vatican After One-Year Engagement

Josh Lucas and his longtime partner, Brianna Ruffalo, are officially married ... entering into holy matrimony in a very holy place -- the Vatican.

The actor announced the news on his Instagram this weekend ... sharing a few black and white photos from what he described as his "dream of wedding [sic]."

The photos look like an old school black and white movie of a couple Americans falling madly for one another in Italy ... Josh embodies cool confidence and Brianna looks stunning in her gorgeous white dress.

Lucas says many more thanks are coming ... but, he shouts out the photography team in his first IG posts -- and, when you look at the pics, it's easy to see why.

We broke the story ... Josh and Brianna got engaged in June 2024 -- with sources telling us Lucas proposed to Ruffalo while in Italy.

Brianna -- who is a meteorologist for ABC7 -- and Josh met while he was filming the first season of the show "Palm Royale" costarring Kristen Wiig and Allison Janney.

This is Lucas' second marriage ... he previously tied the knot with Jessica Ciencin Henriquez in 2012, but they divorced in 2014.