Lele Pons Announces Pregnancy, Brings Harry Jowsey to Tears

Lele Pons is pregnant ... making the announcement with a fun photo shoot -- and, the news caused "Too Hot to Handle" star Harry Jowsey to cry.

The model and influencer posted on IG just a few hours ago ... sharing pics from an intimate photo shoot with her husband, singer Guaynaa.

The couple -- who celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary a few days ago -- look over the moon in the snaps ... with Guaynaa rubbing Lele's tummy and the two posing in a field and a bedroom.

About an hour after Lele made the announcement, Harry released a clip from his podcast "Boyfriend Material," filmed a few weeks ago -- in which Lele gave Harry a gift that looks like a glasses case.

Jowsey opens the case ... and, his mouth falls wipe open -- shock coloring his face 'cause something inside clearly shows Pons is pregnant. Lele then confirms as much by jumping up and revealing her pregnant stomach.

Harry gives Lele a hug -- and, then breaks down into tears ... overjoyed at his friend's good fortune. The full podcast comes out Tuesday.

If you don't know ... Harry and Lele got tight on "Dancing with the Stars" back in 2023 -- and, they've clearly remained good friends since.