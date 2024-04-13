Famous Besties At Coachella ... Desert Vibes Only!!!

The world-renowned Coachella Valley Music Festival kicked off in the desert this weekend, and you can bet your bottom dollar on these Hollywood Hotties to turn up with their sidekicks for music's trendiest festival!

Riding into the desert HOT, David Dobrik and Noah Beck stopped for a classic Coachella Ferris Wheel selfie, Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking brought their Bestie Game in matching metallic drip crop tops, and "Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix planted a friendly smooch on her sidekick Dayna Kathan!