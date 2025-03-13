Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lucy Hale & Harry Jowsey Are Casually Dating, Not Anything Serious

Lucy Hale has a new man on the scene -- Aussie heartthrob Harry Jowsey -- but they're not fully committed just yet … 'cause TMZ’s learned it’s all pretty casual for now.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ the "Pretty Little Liars" star and the "Too Hot To Handle" alum are just casually dating -- and it doesn't look like anything serious just yet.

Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey

While Harry didn’t name-drop Lucy, he did gush on his 'Boyfriend Material' podcast about how refreshing it is to date someone who supports his career -- unlike an ex who got competitive and mad whenever he landed new gigs.

He added that his new flame makes him feel amazing and constantly inspires him -- definitely a step up from past drama!

Harry was last linked to his "Perfect Match" costar Jessica Vestal, while Lucy’s dating history includes a roster of famous names like Skeet Ulrich and Chris Zylka.

