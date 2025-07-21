Sia Says She's Signing Up for Harry Jowsey’s Dating Show Amid Rumors

Sia’s about to face some stiff competition for Harry Jowsey -- after she jumped into the battle early with a hand-holding stroll ... he's now getting ready to find a wife on TV.

Yup, you heard the right! Sia plugged the reality star's new show, "Let’s Marry ... Harry" on IG Monday morning by dropping a casting call for women to fight for his heart. Sounds like she's ready and willing to compete, because she said she’s also signing up for the gig.

Now, no serious woman would want other gals eyeing her man, but with Sia pushing for more applicants, it seems their situationship was a clever stunt to promote the show -- and it worked like a charm!

Harry -- who's 21 years younger than Sia -- re-shared her post on his IG Stories with a "love you" and a crying-laughing emoji, plus a red heart. So yeah, these two are tight ... in the friend zone.

But hey, you'd be forgiven for thinking otherwise just hours earlier ... when these two strolled out of an L.A. restaurant hand in hand, sparking a wildfire of dating rumors.