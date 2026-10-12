Six Flags Over Georgia Guest Dies After Falling Off Goliath Roller Coaster

Tragedy at Six Flags Over Georgia ... a man was riding the popular Goliath ride when he fell to his death.

According to local reports, park guests saw the man's gruesome death ... he reportedly hit the tracks multiple times as he fell ... and the fall was even captured in souvenir photos.

Four others were injured. It's unclear how the man fell from the ride.

Goliath is stopped on the tracks ... and riders are being evacuated four at a time.

Six Flags Over Georgia confirmed the incident in a statement ... "We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest's family, friends, and loved ones."

The theme park says it is "providing support to the guests and team members affected" ... and working with local law enforcement.

Six Flags adds ... "Out of respect for the family's privacy, we will not be sharing additional details at this time."

The man has not been identified.