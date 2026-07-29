Disneyland Bathroom Chaos Resulted From City's Water Pressure Issue

Disneyland visitors were super pissed at the park yesterday ... because most of the bathrooms were closed for hours due to a citywide water pressure issue.

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Shocked fans took their frustrations at the Mouse House out online ... saying it was unbelievable that several park bathrooms were being guarded by staff ... not allowing anyone inside.

Sounds like a nightmare ... but in fairness, it was not Disneyland's fault -- Anaheim city officials said they were dealing with technical issues drawing water from groundwater wells -- and that resulted in the sudden pressure drop. The serious issue impacted a large portion of the city ... not just the theme park.

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Disneyland restaurants were also closed during the pressure issue ... which is a pretty big and irritating deal -- because most reservations for sit-down joints have to be booked out well in advance of a park visit.

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By Tuesday night, the pressure issue was fixed ... and park operations returned to normal.