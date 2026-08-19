Disneyland Warns Not To Stand Up During Log Ride, Violators Will Be Kicked Out

There's a new way out of "The Happiest Place on Earth" ... Disneyland is warning guests they will be kicked out of the park if they stand up on the famous log-flume ride ... with new warnings going up after a string of concerning incidents.

In the past couple of weeks, new warning signs have been added around Tiana's Bayou Adventure -- along with a PA announcement -- warning guests they will be given the boot if they fail to remain seated.

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A source tells TMZ ... the signage was added so guests waiting in line are well aware there is a big drop at the end ... and tomfoolery WILL NOT be tolerated.

And it's not just in the line queue ... there are also signs along the ride telling guests to "remain seated at all times" or else.

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The change comes weeks after a boy tried to get out of the log ride before its famous 50-foot waterfall plunge ... with dramatic video showing him tumbling down the big drop. The kid survived, but he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It seems one family may have found out the warning is legit ... because a video posted to social media shows them getting taken off before the big drop.

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The person who shot the video claims someone stood up on the ride.