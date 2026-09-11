Six Flags Sued By Man Claiming Traumatic Brain Injury From X2 Roller Coaster

Six Flags Magic Mountain is being dragged to court over the infamous X2 roller coaster ... just weeks after the ride was grounded.

According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Patrick Plumlee claims he was "violently thrown around" in 2024 while riding the coaster.

Plumlee says he couldn't keep his head against the headrest during the ride and smashed his dome against it … causing him to suffer a "traumatic brain injury."

He claims he incurred hospital and medical expenses from the injury, as well as general damages, emotional distress, wage loss, and loss of earning capacity.

Plumlee is suing the amusement park for general negligence, products liability, and premises liability … and is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

As you know, Magic Mountain recently grounded the extreme coaster after a CNN reported it was linked to two deaths and more than a dozen serious injuries or hospitalizations over the years.

Play video content Video: Six Flags Coaster Victim's Family Knew He Was In Distress Right After Riding X2 TMZ.com

Christopher Hawley died shortly after riding X2 in 2022, and his family filed a lawsuit ... and just last month they reached a settlement.