Boy Rescued After Falling Off Six Flags Roaring Rapids Ride Following Malfunction

Play video content TikTok / @jebbrownsack

Guests at a Six Flags in Texas were in for an unexpected surprise after attendees found themselves in a man-made, fast-moving river ... which a kid fell into, only to be saved.

Check out this video making the rounds ... it shows several guests recently getting stuck on the Roaring Rapids ride at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington. As you can see, 4 rafts were jammed in a U formation before one of the flotations began to take on water.

The situation soon escalated ... as a handful of guests climbed onto a nearby platform for safety, with a young boy following suit by jumping from his raft ... but landing in the water.

It became clear pretty quickly that the boy was struggling in the water's fast current ... requiring assistance from bystanders. The kid was eventually pulled to safety by another guest and an employee -- but honestly ... it looked like he was gonna get taken for a bit.

While no one appeared seriously injured ... a few pairs of shoes were missing from the rescued guests ... with one lone sneaker filmed floating down the river. Looked like the kid's.

A Six Flags rep confirmed to us no one was hurt, telling TMZ ... "One of the rafts at Roaring Rapids became stuck. Guests were told to remain seated in the raft while the ride was restarted. All guests safely exited the ride and there were no injuries. The video shows that guests made it safely out of the water."

Six Flags -- which owns and operates a number of parks across the country -- has seen its fair share of incidents over its decades in business ... and while dramatic, this one luckily didn't end as bad as some others.

For instance, in 2022 ... multiple parkgoers at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey were left injured after riding the El Toro roller coaster ... forcing the ride to close for 10 months before reopening last summer.