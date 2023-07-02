Roller Coaster Video Reveals Huge Crack in Steel Pillar

Play video content Facebook / Jeremy Wagner

Something positive came from social media Friday ... a Facebook post may have prevented a tragedy that could have had fatal consequences.

Video of a roller coaster zooming across the tracks at Carowinds amusement park in North Carolina revealed a BIG crack on a steel support pillar, which separates and then snaps back into its proper place.

The Fury 325 ride was shut down after people on social began to share the vid, shot by Jeremy Wagner ... presumably for repair.

A spokesman for the park said, "As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity.” Well, sounds like Jermey helped.

Fury 325 is billed as “the tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America.” Its speed reaches 95 mph and soars to a height of 325 feet.