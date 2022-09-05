Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Horrifying Video Shows Drop Tower Ride Crash to Ground in India

Horrifying Video Drop Tower Ride Crashes to Ground ... Many Injured

9/5/2022 6:37 AM PT
HORRIFYING CRASH

It's about as scary as it gets ... an amusement park ride that encircled a tower high above the earth crashed to the ground in dramatic fashion ... injuring lots of people.

It happened in India ... the Drop Tower ride was 50 feet above the ground and presumably was supposed to make a slow descent, but the exact opposite happened ... it spun in circles as it plummeted downward.

There were 30 people on the ride ... at least 10 were injured. Some were taken to the hospital.

There are reports the operators of the ride fled the area after the mishap.

WHO KILLED MJ?

The incident is under investigation.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later