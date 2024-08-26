Terrifying Video Shows Six Flags Mexico Parkgoers Dangling High Up During Rain Storm

Play video content Storyful

Six Flags Mexico surely got an earful at customer service -- after a group of parkgoers were stuck in a harrowing situation amid a bout of very bad weather.

Watch the video ... the SkyScreamer ride was brought to a halt with riders hanging mid-air ... leaving them dangling high above the ground for nearly 10 minutes.

If that wasn't already terrifying enough, the breakdown occurred as torrential rain poured down on the Mexico City-based theme park.

The incident was chilling to the bone ... and not just because of the bad weather ... several riders were gripping the metal chains for dear life -- with some screaming out in terror.

Thankfully, no one was hurt during last week's incident ... with Six Flags Mexico later confirming the bad weather caused the ride delay on the SkyScreamer, among other attractions that were affected.

The theme park continued ... "Unfortunately, the storm intensified during the evacuation process, creating some uncomfortable moments for our visitors. Park staff attended to all visitors and no incidents were reported. Sky Screamer resumed normal operations shortly after."

This isn't the first chaotic incident to occur at a Six Flags park this summer. As TMZ previously reported ... a little boy had to be rescued after falling into a man-made river during a malfunction on the Roaring Rapids ride at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington.

No one was hurt in that incident, but it made for good viral footage ... making the rounds online for several days.