Play video content Video: Six Flags Attraction Gets Jammed Mid-Ride, People Stuck in Air for Half an Hour TMZ.com

Six Flags isn't having the best month ... because another ride has broken down, leaving people stuck in the sky.

A witness tells TMZ ... they were at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, New York, on Friday when they say the Adirondack Outlaw ride had gotten stuck on its side with people still on it.

You can hear in the video -- a bystander says they were up there for at least half an hour. The clip also shows mechanics working at the tippity top of the attraction to get things fixed.

The way the ride is designed, in order to get one set of people off, the other group needed to stay suspended straight up at the top.

This is the second time in the past few weeks that something like this has happened at a Six Flags park.