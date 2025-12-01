Waymo Drives Through Middle of Police Standoff

If driverless cars are the future, we might see way more of this ... a Waymo took a left turn smack dab into the middle of a police standoff ... and it's all on video.

Viral video spreading on social media shows one of the driverless ride service vehicles taking a left turn in downtown Los Angeles ... cruising right into the middle of some crossfire.

Waymo with passengers just drove into a middle of standoff



It doesn’t have a crossfire in its program — it guessed the best option is to go under the fire



The RoboCop we deserve pic.twitter.com/X4KykjG7si — RT (@RT_com) December 1, 2025 @RT_com

Problem is ... the Waymo goes right past a man who is on the ground face down next to a truck ... as LAPD cars and officers line up behind him and shout commands.

Adding dramatic effect ... a LAPD helicopter is heard circling overhead ... and folks taking the video chuckle at the bumbling Waymo driving into the eye of the storm.

A rep for Waymo tells TMZ ... the vehicle cleared the scene in a matter of seconds -- and the passengers inside made it safely to their destination.

Waymo's rollout in Los Angeles hasn't been without some speed bumps ... a car got pulled over in Beverly Hills for an illegal turn and Waymo suspended service this summer when cars were torched amid protests over immigration raids.

Plus, we've seen Waymos get stuck in fast food drive thrus and take riders around in circles instead of getting them to the airport.