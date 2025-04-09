Waymo Driverless Taxi Gets Stuck in Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru, on Camera

Waymo driverless cars cars might not be sentient yet ... but, at least one tried to pick up a bite to eat Monday night -- and ended up causing a massive traffic jam at Chick-fil-A.

Hungry night owls tried to hit up a storefront for the popular chicken chain in Santa Monica Monday night ... only to fall in line behind a Waymo taxi, which stalled out in a drive-thru entrance.

A Waymo driverless taxi caused a backup at a Santa Monica Chick-fil-A after it got stuck in the drive-thru. https://t.co/8iuNEOnky7 pic.twitter.com/Qe3LD8nHNo — KTLA (@KTLA) April 9, 2025 @KTLA

Photos show the car has its lights on, but no one's home -- quite literally, in this case. Eyewitnesses told KTLA-TV workers crowded around the vehicle around 9:30 PM as it attempted to back up, before screeching to a halt again ... probably realizing it didn't have the money for a meal.

Unclear if anyone was inside trying to get a chicken sandwich or if the car was simply lost. Either way, the car's detour held up the line so long the drive-thru-only restaurant ended up closing before several hungry potential customers could order.

The Waymo team confirmed to KTLA the vehicle got stuck ... and, they had to go recover the car from the site.

This isn't the first time a Waymo car has had some trouble navigating ... just a couple months ago, one passenger claimed he ended up missing his flight 'cause his Waymo just kept circling a parking lot.

Play video content JUNE 2024 Phoenix Police Department

In an incident last summer, a police officer pulled over a Waymo that drove into oncoming traffic ... and got quite the surprise when he realized no one was in the driver's seat.