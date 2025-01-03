Waymo Driverless Car Drives Passenger Around In Circles -- VIDEO

MY DRIVERLESS CAR IS GOING IN CIRCLES

Here's a new way to miss a flight ... a Waymo passenger says his driverless ride to the airport wouldn't stop taking him around in circles ... and he documented his travel nightmare on video.

Footage shows a man named Mike Johns sitting in the back of his Waymo ride, which won't stop circling a parking lot.

Mike calls Waymo customer service to report the issue, telling them he's in danger of missing his flight ... but the rep is unable to stop the car in its tracks ... and Mike keeps being driven in a circle.

It's funny ... Mike wonders if he's being pranked, and he says it feels like he's in a science fiction thriller.

Ultimately, Mike says his Waymo drove him around in 8 circles ... and he ended up missing his flight.

Mike claims he's yet to be reimbursed for the missed flight, ripping Waymo for having no empathy and ignoring him with a customer service division that's fully automated and run by artificial intelligence.

Sounds like the experience is souring Waymo for Mike ... next time he needs a ride, he says he's going to keep it old-fashioned with a Lyft or Uber.